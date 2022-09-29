Head to Head Review: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paragon 28 and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 6 0 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 41.21%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

20.2% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paragon 28 and AVITA Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $147.46 million 9.65 -$13.69 million ($0.44) -42.11 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 4.82 -$26.58 million ($1.21) -4.66

Paragon 28 has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -18.54% -20.84% -13.54% AVITA Medical -101.08% -29.97% -27.38%

Summary

Paragon 28 beats AVITA Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's skin to use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical, Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

