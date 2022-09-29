Head to Head Survey: Braze (BRZE) vs. Its Rivals

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Braze to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Braze and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 15 0 3.00 Braze Competitors 1665 11452 24456 535 2.63

Braze presently has a consensus price target of $51.79, suggesting a potential upside of 46.91%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 47.78%. Given Braze’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braze has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $238.04 million -$76.72 million -20.26 Braze Competitors $1.82 billion $284.88 million 23.13

This table compares Braze and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Braze’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Braze. Braze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze -41.54% -35.25% -20.98% Braze Competitors -81.47% -85.82% -8.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Braze shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Braze rivals beat Braze on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Braze

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners. The company also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators, and helps to understand the factors that determine which consumers belong to a particular segment; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, it provides personalization and action products; and orchestration products, which include Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences, which include onboarding flows, nurture campaigns, win-back strategies, and others; campaigns, which allow customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; frequency capping and rate limiting; intelligent selection; and reporting and analytics. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

