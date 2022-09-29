Head-To-Head Survey: Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) & Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) and Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Midatech Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.80 million ($2.13) -1.61 Midatech Pharma $800,000.00 10.59 -$7.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Midatech Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Longboard Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Midatech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.88% -34.73% Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Midatech Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Summary

Midatech Pharma beats Longboard Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Its preclinical product candidates include LP659 and LP143, which focuses on developing therapies for multiple neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection. It also offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

