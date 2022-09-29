Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.33 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$33,300.00 ($23,286.71).

Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald purchased 25,000 shares of Healius stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.43 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of A$85,750.00 ($59,965.03).

Healius Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58.

Healius Cuts Dividend

Healius Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Healius’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Healius Limited provides specialty diagnostic services to consumer and practitioners in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Pathology, Imaging, Day Hospitals, and Others. It offers diagnostic imaging services, private medical laboratory, and pathology services. It also provides cataract surgery, colonoscopy, gastroscopy, plastic and cosmetic surgery, skin cancer removal, IVF egg collection, and gynaecological surgery services under the Laverty Pathology, Dorevitch Pathology, QML Pathology, Western Diagnostic Pathology, Genomic Diagnostic, Vetpath Laboratory, Vetnostics, QML Vetnostics, TML Vetnostics, ASAP Laboratory, Abbott Pathology, TML Pathology, IQ, Pathology, Kossard, Gastrolab, and Agilex Biolabs; Lumus Imaging; and Montserrat brands.

