Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 66.13% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Featured Articles

