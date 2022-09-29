Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

