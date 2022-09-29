Helium Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Helium has a market cap of $640.50 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $4.96 or 0.00025549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 129,132,140 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

