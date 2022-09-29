Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $51.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 6.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.