Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 489,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,583,000 after acquiring an additional 115,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

