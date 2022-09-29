Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $279.38

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.38 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 269.50 ($3.26). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.32), with a volume of 206,615 shares changing hands.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £425.28 million and a P/E ratio of -211.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 279.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 287.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henderson Far East Income

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Nicholas George acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,449.49).

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

