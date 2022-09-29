Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,299 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 83,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 36.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

WY opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

