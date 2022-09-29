Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,840 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

