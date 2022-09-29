Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,099 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.39.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

