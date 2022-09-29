Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 2.08% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.2 %

DMF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

