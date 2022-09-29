Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SHW opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $206.04 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

