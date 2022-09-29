Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

