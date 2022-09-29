Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

AVGO opened at $465.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $456.35 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

