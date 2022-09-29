Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 6.9 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

