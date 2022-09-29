Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $394.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.52.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.80.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

