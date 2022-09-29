Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPVG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 3.5 %

TPVG opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 100.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

