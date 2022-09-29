Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

