Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

