Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.