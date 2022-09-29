Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

