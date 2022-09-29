Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.27.

NOC opened at $483.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.38.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.