Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

