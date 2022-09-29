Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $465.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $456.35 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

