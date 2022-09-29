Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

