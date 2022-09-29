Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,707,000 after acquiring an additional 265,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,485,000 after purchasing an additional 237,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

