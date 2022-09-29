Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,176 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.76 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

