Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,074 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

