Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,485 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.