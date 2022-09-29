Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,632 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,632 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Insmed worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares in the last quarter.
Insmed Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ INSM opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.
) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Insmed
In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock worth $8,279,853. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.
