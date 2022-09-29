Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,936 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after acquiring an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 439,307 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 304,683 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GBT. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

