Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,744 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Myovant Sciences worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $876,712. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

