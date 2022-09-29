Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 3.64% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 56,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

