Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 826.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Heritage Cannabis Stock Up 11.6 %
HERTF stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Heritage Cannabis
