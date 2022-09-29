Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 826.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Heritage Cannabis Stock Up 11.6 %

HERTF stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

About Heritage Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on extraction and the creation of extract and extract-derivative products and brands for adult use and cannabis-based medical solutions. The company offers medicinal-grade cannabis formulations for the pharmaceutical, recreational, and cosmeceutical markets under the Purefarma brand; CBD, indica, sativa, and hybrid concentrates under the Pura Vida brand name; tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Premium 5 brand; concentrates under the RAD brand name; skin care and wellness products under the feelgood.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.