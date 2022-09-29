Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.68.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

