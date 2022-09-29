Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00018103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $128.83 million and $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.10 or 0.99989662 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004770 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006660 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057788 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003461 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005582 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064733 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079622 BTC.
Hermez Network Coin Profile
HEZ is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.
Buying and Selling Hermez Network
