Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00018103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $128.83 million and $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.10 or 0.99989662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057788 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079622 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

