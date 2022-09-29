Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in September

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hero Technologies Stock Down 14.5 %

OTCMKTS:HENC opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Hero Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

Hero Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hero Technologies Inc operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.