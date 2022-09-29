Hertz Network Market Capitalization Hits $201,896.72 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $201,896.72 and $37.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010948 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
