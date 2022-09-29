HEX Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One HEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $8.79 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 581,001,789,083 coins. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
