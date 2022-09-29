hi Dollar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $214.36 Million (HI)

hi Dollar (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. hi Dollar has a total market cap of $214.36 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, hi Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One hi Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

hi Dollar Profile

hi Dollar’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

hi Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hi Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy hi Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

