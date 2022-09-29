High Performance Blockchain Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.51 million and $163,341.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

