Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.12

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 50700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

