Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.12

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 50700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.