Hive Dollar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.04 Million (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Hive Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hive Dollar has a total market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hive Dollar

Hive Dollar was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,554,716 coins. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks. Hive Dollar’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive Dollar is medium.com/@hiveblocks.

Hive Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

