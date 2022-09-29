HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th.

HNI opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HNI by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,936,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,746,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

