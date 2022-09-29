Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.74

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.74 and traded as high as $39.74. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 9,507 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $327.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.