Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hong Kong Technology Venture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
HKTVY stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.
